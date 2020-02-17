Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;" All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 10:39 IST
"Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;" All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star
Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. The silence was broken by a string of thunderous "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe," chants that rocked the stadium as the crowd honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.

The stirring pre-game tribute began with Laker great Magic Johnson rousing the crowd and paying homage to Bryant, killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven victims in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. "We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe," Johnson said, highlighting his work with the Los Angeles community along with the love he had for his family. "This is a tough time for the whole NBA family."

Johnson also paid tribute to former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure. Stern died on Jan. 1. Before tip-off, the singer and actor Jennifer Hudson, who is a Chicago native, sang with a montage of photos of Bryant and his daughter in the background.

The game was a culmination of a weekend filled with tributes to the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was an 18-time All-Star and won the All-Star game's MVP award four times. On Friday, Bryant, who is fourth all-time in league scoring, was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the league's commissioner, Adam Silver, announced that the league's All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award has been permanently named for Bryant.

Bryant made his NBA All-Star Game debut in 1998 at age 19 – the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game. His 18 All-Star selections are the second-most in NBA history, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at 19. Players in Sunday's All-Star game wore No. 2 and No. 24 on their jerseys to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, while the game's format paid homage to Bryant.

The team with the most points after three quarters needed to score 24 points to win, while the trailing team had to score 24 plus the number of points it was down. Team Giannis held a nine-point lead over Team LeBron after three quarters, but the LeBron James-led side had the last laugh, outscoring Team Giannis 33-22 in the final period to clinch a 157-155 victory.

Team Giannis was headed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Team LeBron's Kawhi Leonard was named All-Star MVP after scoring 30 points, including eight three-pointers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports new coronavirus case, to increase entry screening

Thailand said on Monday it had recorded one new case of the coronavirus and was increasing screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan entering the country in response to the widening outbreak.The new case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman wh...

Singapore downgrades GDP forecast to 0.5 pc due to coronavirus outbreak

Singapore has downgraded its gross domestic product GDP forecast for 2020 to around 0.5 per cent, the mid-point of a new estimated range of -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent on Monday, citing impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The prev...

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, re...

L&T Technology Services believes 50 per cent of all surgeries will be robot assisted by 2025

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Feb 17 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, Indias leading pure-play engineering services company, expects almost 50 per cent of all surgeries to be robot-assisted by 2025, as AI makes robots prec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020