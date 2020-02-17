Left Menu
Report: Beilein, Cavs discussing exit plan during All-Star Break

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 11:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed the possibility of the first-year head coach stepping down during the All-Star Break, ESPN reported late Sunday. No decision has been reached, according to the report.

Separately, The Athletic reported that Beilein will not be the coach of the Cavaliers past this season. The Cavaliers sit at 14-40, the second-worst record in the NBA, better than only Golden State.

Beilein, who signed a five-year deal to coach the Cavs, has struggled to adapt to the NBA after a robust career coaching college basketball. Beilein, 67, racked up 571 wins with four different schools, most recently Michigan. He finished 278-150 in 12 seasons at Michigan before accepting the job with the Cavs.

