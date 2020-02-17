Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-'United by Emotion' chosen as Tokyo 2020 motto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:27 IST
Olympics-'United by Emotion' chosen as Tokyo 2020 motto
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

'United by Emotion' was revealed as the motto for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics on Monday as organizers look to hammer home the message of diversity and inclusion.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother but raised in the United States, narrated the motto's promotional video. "We are each different, and all so much the same," Osaka says in the video, which showed her entering the newly-built National Stadium surrounded by a diverse group of supporters.

"And in these moments we experience and these emotions we share, we change what we can imagine together." Japan, which has long prided itself on being homogeneous, is becoming more ethnically diverse and Osaka, currently 10th in the world rankings, is often held up as the face of these changing times.

"Diverse groups of people, by sharing their emotions, will become one," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said during the announcement. "That is the kind of Games we want the Tokyo 2020 Games to be."

The motto will be displayed on the iconic Tokyo Skytree, the Japanese capital's tallest landmark, from Monday until March 25, the day before the torch relay begins. Some 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries will gather in Tokyo for the Olympics, which run from July 24 to Aug. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two fathers demand action against Japan over parental child abduction

Two European fathers who live in Japan will urge EU lawmakers this week to increase pressure on Tokyo to tackle parental child abduction by changing a law that does not recognise joint child custody following divorce. Frenchman Vincent Fich...

Cong leader slams PM Modi''s ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modis assertionthat there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his dictatorial attitude.At a time when there were several issu...

BJP likely to move pro-CAA resolution in Karnataka Assembly

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is likely to push for a resolution in favour of the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA during the ongoing Assembly session, top sources said on Monday.The resolution is expected to be moved towards the end of the speci...

Court sends Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to 1 day custody of Delhi Police in a case related to violent protests against CAA.

Court sends Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to 1 day custody of Delhi Police in a case related to violent protests against CAA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020