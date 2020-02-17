India win 5 silver, 6 bronze medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting

India claimed five silver and six bronze medals at the ongoing 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. KVL Pavani Kumari (45kg) won silver medals in both youth girls and junior women section, while Sidhanta Gogoi (61kg) claimed silver in youth boys and junior men events

after lifting a total of 145 and 269kgs respectively. Mukund Aher (49kg) then clinched a silver in youth boys category with a lift of 189kgs.

Harshada Goud (45kg) clinched two bronze medals with a lift of 139kgs in youth girls and junior women events. Other lifters to win bronze medals are Boni Manghkya (55kg), Ch Nirmala Devi (59kg), S Gurunaidu (49kg) and Golom Tinku (55kg).

A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.