Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Casillas to run for Spanish FA President

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:17 IST
Soccer-Casillas to run for Spanish FA President

Spain's World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas announced on Monday he will run for president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) when elections are called later this year. Casillas, who led Spain to unprecedented success as they won Euro 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup, suffered a heart attack in May while training with current club Porto, and has not played since. He returned to training in November.

"Yes, I'll be running for RFEF President when elections are called," the goalkeeper wrote on Twitter. He has not played for Porto this season and the announcement all but confirms his retirement from professional football.

Current incumbent Luis Rubiales, who took over from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018 after the former Athletic Bilbao player had spent three decades at the helm, has a mandate that runs through until after Euro 2020. Rubiales's tenure has been notable for ups and downs.

Spain won last year's Under-21 European Championship, but he has had numerous public disagreements with the head of Spain’s La Liga, Javier Tebas. Rubiales was criticised by La Liga's chief and local media for his refusal to allow the Spanish league to play a game in Miami, despite reformatting the Spanish Super Cup and moving it to Saudi Arabia.

He also took the decision to sack Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup after it emerged he had agreed a deal to join Real Madrid after the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Guitar teacher faces music for ''molesting'' student; arrested

A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a femalestudent, then a minor and who flew back from the US more than a decade after the crime and filed a complaint against him,police said on Monday. A day...

Airtel, Voda Idea make part payment; DoT mulls encashing bank guarantees

After a Supreme Court rap for missing payment deadline, top telecom firms Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices on Monday scrambled to pay a part of the outstanding dues even as the apex court refused to stop the government fro...

EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft

The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EUs budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday. A gene...

SC's verdict on permanent commission to women in Army is revolutionary: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday lauded the Supreme Courts decision on permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. The Supreme Courts judgment is revolutionary. However, I think that more than changing the min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020