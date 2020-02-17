Left Menu
Development News Edition

KXIP set to acquire St Lucia franchise of CPL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:56 IST
KXIP set to acquire St Lucia franchise of CPL

Kings XI Punjab is set to acquire the St Lucia franchise of the Caribbean Premier League, becoming the second IPL team to own a CPL outfit after Kolkata Knight Riders. "We are about to sign an agreement to be part of CPL. We are getting the St Lucia franchise. The structure and name of the company will only be communicated after we get BCCI's approval," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on Monday.

"Mohit Burman (co-owner) is in the Caribbean at the moment to sign the agreement. We want to especially thank the Prime Minister of St Lucia Allan Chastanet and Tourism Minister Dominic Fedde for making this possible. We have been pursuing this for almost nine months," added Wadia. St Lucia Zouks is one of the six teams competing in the CPL. The team is led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy.

Another Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015. It is the most successful CPL franchise till date, having won three titles. St Lucia's best performance till date came in 2016 when it finished fourth.

The Caribbean Premier League, which began in 2013, is among the established T20 leagues in the world. Pete Russell, Chief Operating Officer of the Hero CPL, said: "We are hugely excited to welcome this ownership team to the CPL family and we are looking forward to seeing where they take the Zouks during the upcoming season and beyond.

"They bring with them a wealth of experience which is fantastic news for both the CPL and St Lucia as a whole." St Lucia Prime Minister Chastanet also welcomed the development.

"I welcome the new owners of the Saint Lucia Zouks and hope that their new energy and drive will inspire the team to excel," said Chastanet. "Saint Lucians continue to root for the Zouks and we are encouraged by the confidence that Mr. Mohit Burman and his team have placed in the players and Saint Lucia," he added.

The 2020 CPL will be held from August 19 to September 26. IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's former owner Vijay Mallya had lost ownership of CPL team Barbados Tridents last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sterling stays above $1.30 amid expectations government will spend more

Sterling remained above 1.30 on Monday as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britains new finance minister.Rishi Sunak was appointed on Thursday when incumbent Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit while Prime Minister Boris John...

Smart speaker, displays worldwide shipments reached 55.7 million units in Q4, 2019: Strategy Analytics

More smart speakers and smart displays were sold in Q4, 2019, according to the latest report by Strategy Analytics.The report, titled Global Smart Speaker Vendor OS Shipment and Installed Base Market Share by Region Q4 2019, notes that the...

Niger stampede kills 20 at handout for refugees

Niamey, Feb 17 AFP Twenty people, many of them women and children, were trampled to death on Monday in a stampede for food and money for refugees in southeast Niger, sources said. We have a provisional toll of 20 dead, a medical source said...

'DefExpo landmark event for Indo-Russia military, technical cooperation'

The DefExpo-2020 held in Lucknow earlier this month was a landmark event for advanced Indo-Russia military and technical cooperation with joint development and production getting a major boost, Russian officials said. Russia was the largest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020