Yankees OF Gardner seeks protection order against woman

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 00:08 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 00:08 IST
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is seeking to keep a woman away from him, his family and ballparks where he's playing, NJ.com reported on Monday. Gardner's attorney asked a judge in Bronx, N.Y., last Thursday to issue an order of protection against Gina Devasahayam. Security forces at the Yankees' spring training ballpark in Tampa, Fla., are on the lookout for her and have been told to deny her entry, according to the report.

The woman reportedly tried to get into the visitors clubhouse at Camden Yards last August when the Yankees played the Baltimore Orioles, and she was removed from Yankee Stadium last postseason. The 46-year-old woman then sued Gardner, the Yankees and Major League Baseball. She contended it was her right to be there in her lawsuit. "I request the Court to grant me access to the Stadium in accordance with MLB fan policy and also in accordance with 'Significant other' of MLB player Brett Gardner," she wrote in the lawsuit, via NJ.com. "I am a Yankees fan and also the future wife of Brett Gardner."

Gardner has been married to his wife, Jessica, since 2007. They have two children. NJ.com said Devasahayam sent an email to Joe Girardi, then the Yankees' manager, in 2015 to let him know she was "fascinated" by Gardner and followed it up with a "love letter" to the veteran outfielder.

She contends in her lawsuit that Gardner has sent her signals while he was on the field, at least one of which she has interpreted as a sexual message. She said she started attending Yankees games "because I see that Brett desires this." The Yankees and Gardner's agent declined to answer questions from NJ Advance Media, and Gardner didn't answer a message left for him.

--Field Level Media

