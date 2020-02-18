Browns release four players to clear cap space

The Cleveland Browns terminated the contracts of four players Monday to clear cap space. Cornerback T.J. Carrie joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, while tight end Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarius Taylor signed as unrestricted free agents in 2019.

Carrie had signed a four-year, $31 million contract. His release saved Cleveland $6.35 million in salary cap space with $1.8 million in dead money, according to NFL.com. Carrie, 29, appeared in 32 games (14 starts) in two seasons with the Browns, registering 126 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Carrie, a seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2014, has 331 tackles and five interceptions in 92 career games (50 starts).

Harris, 28, caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (six starts) in 2019. He has 72 receptions for 754 yards and nine scores in 86 games (39 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-18) and Browns. Kush, 30, played all 16 games and matched his career high with seven starts at right guard in 2019. He has appeared in 49 games (19 starts) with the Chiefs (2013-14), St. Louis Rams (2015), Chicago Bears (2016, 2018) and Browns.

Taylor, 29, played in 15 games last season with Cleveland, primarily playing special teams and tallying nine tackles. He has 125 tackles and two sacks in 75 games (16 starts) with the Carolina Panthers (2014), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18) and Browns. The moves clear $13.3 million in cap space, according to NFL.com.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.