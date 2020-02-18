Left Menu
Canadiens D Weber (ankle) may return Tuesday

  Updated: 18-02-2020 04:16 IST
Montreal Canadiens defenseman and captain Shea Weber, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Feb. 6, practiced Monday and might be back in the lineup Tuesday, coach Claude Julien announced. "The swelling is down, he's feeling good. [The doctors] don't see any reason for him not to play if he's capable of it, and he's comfortable," Julien told reporters on Monday.

Only last week, the Canadiens projected Weber to be out four to six weeks. "At this point, I feel good enough to help out and just keep going that way. Obviously, there are timelines put in, but you have to talk to the doctors about that one, because I feel good," Weber said Monday.

Injured forward Paul Byron also may be back when the Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He has been out since Nov. 15, when he underwent surgery for a knee injury. Weber, 34, sustained the ankle injury during Montreal's 5-4 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 4.

He has collected 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games this season. He represented the Canadiens at the All-Star Game and won the hardest shot competition for the third time. --Field Level Media

