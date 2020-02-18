Panthers' Bobrovsky beats Sharks to end slump

Sergei Bobrovsky, who was winless in his previous five starts, made 29 saves, leading the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 victory over the host San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon. Bobrovsky, who missed Florida's previous game due to the flu, had been in a 0-4-1 slump.

The Panthers, who have won eight of their past nine games in San Jose, got goals from Evgenii Dadonov (his team-high 24th of the season), Mike Hoffman, Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck. Despite the win, the Panthers are just 3-6-1 since the All-Star break.

San Jose, which got goals from Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier, failed to get the victory for interim coach Bob Boughner, who was fired by Florida on April 7, 2019. The Sharks, who got 23 saves from goalie Aaron Dell, have lost four consecutive home games.

San Jose played without two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson (broken thumb) and 21-goal-scorer Evander Kane (NHL suspension) as well as top-six forwards Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (ankle). Florida opened the scoring with 4:52 expired in the first period. Dadonov rebounded his own shot, wrapping it to his left and around Dell.

Just as Dadonov scored, he was whacked from behind by the stick of San Jose's Brent Burns. Dadonov hit the ice and had blood around his mouth, although he remained in the game. San Jose's fourth line tied the score with 11:30 gone in the first. Alexander True forced Florida's Dominic Toninato into a turnover, Antti Suomela made a short dish, and Gambrell scored from the slot.

Hoffman gave Florida a 2-1 lead, getting an unassisted goal with 9:00 left in the second. Hoffman stole a pass inside San Jose's zone and was off to the races, with Brenden Dillon giving chase. Hoffman finished by sliding the puck between Dell's pads. Florida's fourth line extended the Panthers' lead to 3-1 with 9:56 left in the third as Denis Malgin's pass connected with Sceviour in full stride. Sceviour had initial shot was blocked, but he scored on his own rebound.

San Jose cut its deficit to 3-2 on Labanc's goal with 5:26 left in the third. Labanc's shot bounced in off of Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. In the final three minutes, Stralman (2:54 left) and Meier (1:40 remaining) traded goals before Trocheck connected with an empty net (five seconds left) to clinch Florida's victory.

