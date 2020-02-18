Left Menu
Mangiapane notches hat trick as Flames top Ducks

  Updated: 18-02-2020 06:10 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 06:08 IST
Mangiapane notches hat trick as Flames top Ducks
Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist to help the Calgary Flames rally from a two-goal deficit in the third period and win 6-4 against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday afternoon. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also scored in the third period, and Cam Talbot made 26 saves for Calgary, which is fighting for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique, Nicolas Deslauriers and Devin Shore also scored, and Ryan Miller made 37 saves for Anaheim, which had earned points in its previous six road games (4-0-2). The Flames and Ducks were playing for the second time in four days after Calgary won 6-0 in Anaheim on Thursday.

Tkachuk scored his 20th goal of the season at 12:59 of the third period to give the Flames their first lead at 4-3. Monahan made it 5-3 at 14:03, and Mangiapane completed his first NHL hat trick with an empty-net goal with 57 seconds left.

Shore's goal made it 6-4 with four seconds left. Mangiapane and Bennett scored 19 seconds apart earlier in the third period to erase the two-goal deficit.

Mangiapane scored on a backhand following a turnover by Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer to make it 3-2 at 4:46, and Bennett used a screen by an Anaheim player to make it 3-3 at 5:05. Henrique scored on a breakaway to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the second period. Henrique, who scored two goals in a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, increased his team-leading goal total to 21 this season.

Mangiapane scored off a rebound less than a minute later to tie the score 1-1 at 6:46. The Ducks moved back ahead 2-1 at 10:37 of the second period when Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin turned the puck over to Silfverberg, who scored his 18th goal of the season.

Deslauriers scored from the wing to move Anaheim ahead 3-1 at 3:05 of the third period. Calgary forward Elias Lindholm had his NHL career-high 10-game point streak come to an end.

