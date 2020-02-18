Left Menu
Coyotes hold off Islanders, 2-1

  Updated: 18-02-2020 06:27 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 06:18 IST
Coyotes hold off Islanders, 2-1
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

Clayton Keller and Conor Garland scored goals on Monday afternoon for the Arizona Coyotes, who held off a furious third-period rally by the New York Islanders to earn a pivotal 2-1 win in Glendale, Ariz. The win was the second straight for the Coyotes -- their first back-to-back victories since a four-game streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. Arizona is 5-8-4 since then but remains tied on points for the two Western Conference wild-card spots with the Calgary Flames.

Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta made 28 saves, including 10 in the third period. Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third period to snap the Islanders' scoreless streak at 166 minutes and 46 seconds, but New York could not get the equalizer as it lost its third straight and remained tied for third place on points in the Metropolitan Division with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams are one point ahead of the Eastern Conference second wild-card position, held by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 30 saves. The Coyotes opened the scoring early in the first period following an end-to-end rush. Phil Kessel weaved his way through the neutral zone before passing to Keller, who moved from the left faceoff circle into the slot and fired a shot into a crowded goalmouth that glanced off Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy and fluttered over Varlamov's glove at 4:58.

Christian Dvorak played a pivotal role in the sequence that ended with the Coyotes doubling their lead 3:53 into the third period. Dvorak won a faceoff from the Islanders' Leo Komarov before establishing himself in front of the net. He then backhanded a pass to Garland, who tucked the puck into the open corner of the net as Varlamov was stuck leaning to his left. Beauvillier ensured the Islanders would not be shut out for a team-record third consecutive game at 6:42 when he got a stick on a shot by Andy Greene, who was playing his first game with the team after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

New York had a handful of chances in the final minute, but a shot by Anders Lee with about 20 seconds left sailed wide of the net, and Raanta smothered Lee's backhand just before the horn.

