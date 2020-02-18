Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights hold off Caps to earn 3rd straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:21 IST
Knights hold off Caps to earn 3rd straight win
Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldenKnights)

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves and Max Pacioretty scored the deciding goal as the Vegas Golden Knights moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. Pacioretty's goal was his sixth in the last six games. Reilly Smith and Nick Holden also scored goals for Vegas, which won its third straight game and split its two-game regular-season series with the Capitals.

T.J. Oshie scored two goals, his 29th career two-goal game, and Jakub Vrana had two assists for Washington, which suffered its second straight loss and sixth in the last nine games. Braden Holtby had 26 saves for the Capitals, who lost in regulation on the road for just the eighth time in 30 games (21-8-1). Alex Ovechkin went scoreless for a season-long fifth straight game in his quest to become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. Ovechkin sits at 698.

Vegas jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 3:43 mark of the first period when Holden deflected a William Carrier pass from the right circle into a wide-open left side of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Smith made it 2-0 near the end of the period with his 23rd goal of the season, taking a feed from Jonathan Marchessault while cutting to the net, then chipping a shot over Holtby's left shoulder and under the crossbar.

Pacioretty extended the Vegas lead to 3-0 near the end of the second period with his 27th goal of the season. William Karlsson stole the puck behind the goal, then hit Pacioretty camped out alone of the right side of the net where he quickly fired a shot past Holtby's glove side. Oshie then scored two goals in the span of 1:53 midway through the third period to cut it to 3-2. The first came when he ripped a wrist shot from the right circle over Fleury's right shoulder and off the far post, snapping Fleury's shutout streak at 112:59. The second, his 24th of the season, came on the power play when he one-timed a Vrana pass from the right circle past Fleury's glove side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal passes away

Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away following a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was 61. Pal breathed his last in a Mumbai-based private hospital.Born on September 28, 1958, Tapas started his c...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealands freelance and creative community, with 25,000 prize money up for grabs.Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020