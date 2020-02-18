Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets hope to stay hot at home against Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Winnipeg
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 09:12 IST
Jets hope to stay hot at home against Kings
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLJets)

After getting the spark it needed from its defense, the Winnipeg Jets will look for sustained success when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. The Jets ended a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday when defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Beaulieu also had an assist, while defenseman Dmitry Kulikov added two assists.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey didn't record a point but was influential in keeping Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in check. Chicago did not score a goal while Morrissey was on the ice. The victory prevented an extended run of defeats like the five consecutive losses that came at the end of January for the Jets. Winnipeg is now 5-2-1 in February and can improve on that against a Kings team that is by far the worst in the Western Conference at 21-33-5 (47 points).

Centers Mason Appleton and Jack Roslovic had second-period goals against the Blackhawks. The game also marked the NHL debut of right wing Andrei Chibisov, who had eight minutes of ice time. "He was good," the Jets' Nick Shore said of Chibisov, according to NHL.com. "He's a big strong, skilled forward and I think the more he gets into the game the better it's going to be. ... It's always a bit of nerves your first game so I'm sure he's happy to get that one over with."

The matchup with the Kings will end a stretch six home games for the Jets (3-2-0). They have also played eight of the last nine games at home, going 5-3-1. Despite their season of struggles, the Kings will enter Tuesday on a two-game winning streak, the first time they have recorded consecutive victories since Dec. 15 and 17 at Detroit and Boston.

The Kings also will be returning indoors after earning a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in the Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy's football stadium in Colorado Springs. The hat trick for the Kings' Tyler Toffoli was the first in an outdoor game in NHL history. Also key for the Kings was a strategy to have shorter shifts on the ice. It was a tactic primarily done because the game was played at over 6,600 feet in elevation, the highest altitude ever for an NHL game.

The Kings reportedly shipped Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, a prospect and a draft pick. Moving forward, the Kings could end up using shorter shifts even when they are a bit closer to sea level.

"We stayed on tired for about the first 10 minutes of the game, and we needed (goalie Jonathan Quick)," head coach Todd McLellan said. "And then after that, we kind of figured out that this wasn't going to work playing regular shift length, losing faceoffs, turning pucks over. So we simplified things, we made it a lot shorter. We focused on getting off the ice as much as we did getting on the ice for the rest of the night, and I think that paid off for us." Tuesday's contest is just a one-game trip for the Kings. They return home Thursday for five consecutive games, play one game at Vegas on March 1, and then have a run of nine consecutive home games that ends on March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished first in a 100m race on the grass in a han...

Furious shareholders blast Nissan bosses

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP Shareholders livid about the performance of struggling Japanese car giant Nissan on Tuesday blasted bosses over dividends, executive pay, the stock price, and even the type of vehicle they use. Shareholders voted to approv...

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul dead

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday, a family source said. He was 61.Paul, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport durin...

Body of rape accused found hanging from tree in UP

The body of a rape accused was found hanging from a tree at a village in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.The 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a rape case on January 17 and was released on bail on February 11, SP Vinee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020