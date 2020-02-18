Left Menu
NHL roundup: Lightning top Avs in OT, run win streak to 11

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 10:59 IST
Nikita Kucherov scored at 3:03 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their franchise-best 11th consecutive win in Denver on Monday night. Kucherov stole the puck from Avalanche All-Star Nathan MacKinnon, raced down the ice and beat Pavel Francouz through the pads to win it with his 29th goal of the season.

Alex Killorn and Cameron Gaunce scored goals 16 seconds apart in the second period, Steven Stamkos also had a goal, and Curtis McElhinney made 24 saves for Tampa Bay. MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin also scored, and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for Colorado. Mikko Rantanen added an assist before leaving with an apparent shoulder injury in the second period.

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2 Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves. and Max Pacioretty scored the deciding goal as Vegas moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division by beating Washington in Las Vegas.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden also scored goals for Vegas, which won its third straight game and split its two-game regular-season series with the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin went scoreless for a season-long fifth straight game in his quest to become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. Ovechkin sits at 698. T.J. Oshie scored two goals, his 29th career two-goal game, and Jakub Vrana had two assists for Washington, which took its second straight loss and sixth in the past nine games. Braden Holtby had 26 saves for the Capitals, who lost in regulation on the road for just the eighth time in 30 games (21-8-1).

Flames 6, Ducks 4 Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist to help Calgary rally from a two-goal deficit in the third period and defeat visiting Anaheim.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also scored in the third period, and Cam Talbot made 26 saves for Calgary, which is fighting for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique, Nicolas Deslauriers and Devin Shore also scored, and Ryan Miller made 37 saves for Anaheim, which had earned points in its previous six road games (4-0-2).

Panthers 5, Sharks 3 Sergei Bobrovsky, who was winless in his previous five starts, made 29 saves in leading Florida to a victory at San Jose.

Bobrovsky, who missed Florida's previous game due to the flu, had been in a 0-4-1 slump. The Panthers, who have won eight of their past nine games in San Jose, got goals from Evgenii Dadonov (his team-high 24th of the season), Mike Hoffman, Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck. San Jose, which got goals from Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier, failed to get the victory for interim coach Bob Boughner, who was fired by Florida on April 7, 2019. The Sharks, who got 23 saves from goalie Aaron Dell, have lost four consecutive home games.

Coyotes 2, Islanders 1 Clayton Keller and Conor Garland scored goals for Arizona, which held off a third-period rally by New York to earn a win in Glendale, Ariz.

The win was the second straight for the Coyotes -- their first back-to-back victories since a four-game streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta made 28 saves, including 10 in the third period. Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third period to snap the Islanders' scoreless streak at 166 minutes and 46 seconds, but New York could not get the equalizer as it lost its third straight. Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 30 saves.

