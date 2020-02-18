Sports News Roundup: Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year; Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Messi, Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year at Laureus Awards

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history. Mercedes driver Hamilton won his sixth world championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podium finishes, while Messi was crowned the world's best player for a record sixth time when he won the Ballon d'Or.

ATP roundup: Two seeds ousted in Delray Beach

The only two seeded players in action Monday lost their first-round matches in the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka upset fifth-seeded Australian John Millman 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, and South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon got past seventh-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Astros' Martes suspended 162 games for a doping violation

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Monday. Martes, who was previously suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation in 2019, will begin his suspension at the start of the 2020 regular season in March.

Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Newman hospitalized after crash

Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 in a photo-finish on Monday but there was little celebrating at Daytona International Speedway after a horrific last-lap crash sent Ryan Newman to hospital. A shocked global motor racing community immediately took to social media to express concern for the 42-year-old before learning the driver's injuries were non-life threatening.

NHL roundup: Lightning top Avs in OT, run win streak to 11

Nikita Kucherov scored at 3:03 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their franchise-best 11th consecutive win in Denver on Monday night. Kucherov stole the puck from Avalanche All-Star Nathan MacKinnon, raced down the ice and beat Pavel Francouz through the pads to win it with his 29th goal of the season.

Tokyo commuters bound for Olympic crowd crush as Japan Inc rules out work from home

When Emi Tanimura failed to find a daycare slot for her new-born daughter, she had to take a radical step for Japan to avoid a long time away from her job at communications firm Sunny Side Up. She started working from home. Now a mother of two, she still works flexible hours, including time at home, as director of the Sunny Side Up president's office - with her boss's blessing - taking care of both her family responsibilities and career.

Tennis: Plenty of positives for Clijsters despite Dubai comeback defeat

Kim Clijsters says there was much to be pleased about in her comeback match against Garbine Muguruza after the Belgian matched the pace and intensity of the Australian Open finalist before losing 6-2 7-6(6) in Dubai on Monday. Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters was making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since the 2012 U.S. Open and the 36-year-old said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt.

Motor racing: Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motorsport

The future of Australia's Supercars series is under a cloud following the decision by U.S. automaker General Motors to scrap the iconic Holden brand that has underpinned the touring car championship for decades. General Motors Co said on Monday it would retire the Holden brand by 2021 as it winds down Australian and New Zealand operations in the latest restructuring of its global business.

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he "lost respect" for players involved in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. "They cheated. ... I don't agree with the punishment," Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels' spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz. "I lost respect for some of those guys."

Golf: Long-serving Australia boss Pitt to resign after 'difficult' year

Golf Australia (GA) is looking for a new CEO in the wake of long-serving boss Stephen Pitt's resignation on Tuesday as the national governing body grapples with a major restructuring that pressured their bottom line. After 11 years in the role, Pitt will depart later in the year having overseen a transitional period that brought a number of the country's states and territories under the GA umbrella.

