Left Menu

AIIMS boosts CATH lab capacity to meet growing demand

Dr (Prof.) M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, emphasized the need to address the gap between the rising demand for CATH Lab services and the available infrastructure during discussions with AIIMS faculty.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:33 IST
AIIMS boosts CATH lab capacity to meet growing demand
AIIMS New Delhi logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS New Delhi has announced a substantial augmentation of its CATH Lab capacity. This decision comes in response to the increasing demand for critical cardiovascular and neurological procedures, reflecting the institution's commitment to providing timely interventions, particularly in emergencies. Dr (Prof.) M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, emphasised the need to address the gap between the rising demand for CATH Lab services and the available infrastructure during discussions with AIIMS faculty.

It was noted that the current number of operational CATH Labs falls short of meeting the escalating demand, resulting in prolonged waiting times for complex neuro and cardio procedures. Furthermore, the absence of a dedicated CATH Lab within the emergency department has led to delays in administering primary interventions, adversely affecting patient outcomes.

In light of these challenges, AIIMS New Delhi has decided to take proactive measures to optimize patient care. As part of this initiative, the Cardio Neuro Centre will undertake the augmentation of CATH Labs to meet the projected requirements.

This expansion aims to streamline the delivery of critical interventions and reduce waiting times, ensuring timely access to life-saving treatments for patients. In addition, a shared CATH Lab will be operationalized within the emergency department, significantly reducing the door-to-needle time for primary neuro, cardio, and other endovascular interventions.

This dedicated facility will play a crucial role in facilitating prompt and effective emergency care, especially during the critical golden hour. Dr Rima Dada, from the Public Information Cell (PIC), expressed, "The augmentation of CATH Lab capacity at AIIMS New Delhi reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and meeting the evolving needs of our patients. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and specialized facilities, we remain dedicated to providing the highest standards of care and improving clinical outcomes."

The move to expand the CATH Lab capacity underscores AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical innovation and ensuring that patients receive timely and effective treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024