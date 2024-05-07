AIIMS boosts CATH lab capacity to meet growing demand

AIIMS New Delhi has announced a substantial augmentation of its CATH Lab capacity. This decision comes in response to the increasing demand for critical cardiovascular and neurological procedures, reflecting the institution's commitment to providing timely interventions, particularly in emergencies. Dr (Prof.) M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, emphasised the need to address the gap between the rising demand for CATH Lab services and the available infrastructure during discussions with AIIMS faculty.

It was noted that the current number of operational CATH Labs falls short of meeting the escalating demand, resulting in prolonged waiting times for complex neuro and cardio procedures. Furthermore, the absence of a dedicated CATH Lab within the emergency department has led to delays in administering primary interventions, adversely affecting patient outcomes.

In light of these challenges, AIIMS New Delhi has decided to take proactive measures to optimize patient care. As part of this initiative, the Cardio Neuro Centre will undertake the augmentation of CATH Labs to meet the projected requirements.

This expansion aims to streamline the delivery of critical interventions and reduce waiting times, ensuring timely access to life-saving treatments for patients. In addition, a shared CATH Lab will be operationalized within the emergency department, significantly reducing the door-to-needle time for primary neuro, cardio, and other endovascular interventions.

This dedicated facility will play a crucial role in facilitating prompt and effective emergency care, especially during the critical golden hour. Dr Rima Dada, from the Public Information Cell (PIC), expressed, "The augmentation of CATH Lab capacity at AIIMS New Delhi reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and meeting the evolving needs of our patients. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and specialized facilities, we remain dedicated to providing the highest standards of care and improving clinical outcomes."

The move to expand the CATH Lab capacity underscores AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical innovation and ensuring that patients receive timely and effective treatment. (ANI)

