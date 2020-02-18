Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limited DRS use was always planned for Ranji semifinals and not quarters: Saba Karim

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:16 IST
Limited DRS use was always planned for Ranji semifinals and not quarters: Saba Karim

The limited use of Decision Review System was always planned for the Ranji Trophy semifinals and not from the knockout stages, clarified BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim on Tuesday. The move to introduce limited DRS comes after the umpires committed some howlers in some knockout games of the previous season. However, the quarterfinals starting on Thursday will not see the use of DRS.

"We are introducing from the semifinals. This the first time we have initiated this program, we wanted to bring in semifinals and we have done that. It was never meant for the quarterfinals," Karim, also a former India wicketkeeper, told PTI. "The whole idea is that we wanted to bring in the DRS wherein we can have uniformity for both the games and that will be in the semifinals. All the four teams have been pitted equally and that would not have been possible before (in quarters)," he said.

The restricted technology for Ranji semis will not have Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge, two key components of the DRS used in international games. "We will be using the technology which is available to us. We are looking at a very limited use of the DRS. We don't have snickometer and ball tracking. We have red zone and we have spin vision and we will try and give whatever is available to umpires for them to decide," added Karim.

In July, Karim had said the DRS will be used from knockouts. "Last season, in some of the knockout matches, there was some flak on umpires because there were some terrible howlers. So we want to avoid all that and use whatever help we can get.

"For the knockouts in Ranji Trophy matches, we will utilise all the technology available to us as a means to apply the limited DRS to help the on-field umpires make the correct decision," he had told ESPNcricinfo in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM hands over PEL to Vedanta Limited

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over the PetroleumExploration Licenses PEL to Vedanta Limited for exploration of hydrocarbon resources in three exploration blocks in thestate. The three blocks are spread acros...

Delhi police create green corridor to transport heart

Delhi Police on Tuesday created a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, they said.A green corr...

Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemical shares worth Rs 208-cr from other promoter entities

Tata Sons, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday picked up more than 27.52 lakh shares of the company for Rs 208 crore from other promoter entities. According to the block data available on the BSE, Tata Sons purchased a total of 27,52,6...

UPDATE 1-Spain moves forwards on taxing web giants' local revenues

The Spanish government has sent a bill to parliament proposing to tax revenues booked by web giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook in Spain, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday. The government proposes to levy a 3 tax o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020