Manchester United can catch fourth spot in Premier League, says Matic

After defeating Chelsea in the Premier League clash, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said that the win against The Blues was very big and the side is very confident of claiming the fourth spot in the Premier League.

  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:12 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:12 IST
Manchester United Nemanja Matic (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Chelsea in the Premier League clash, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said that the win against The Blues was very big and the side is very confident of claiming the fourth spot in the Premier League. "It is very big. We knew if we lost here. It was going to be a very big gap between Chelsea and us, but, after these three points. I am very confident we can catch that fourth spot, the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday (local time) at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils are on the seventh spot in the Premier League table with 38 points While Chelsea are on the fourth position with 41 points.

Matic said that Chelsea are a tough side to beat at their home but the team played very well and emerged as the winner. "Chelsea at (their) home is always hard, but we managed to deal with this pressure and we have won the last couple of games at this stadium. I hope we can continue like this," the 31-year-old said.

Harry Maguire scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United through Bruno Fernandes's corner in the 65th minute of the game. While the second goal for the side was scored by Anthony Martial. Matic said that the side practised corners and free-kicks, and he is happy that the team's hard work paid off.

"I am happy because we worked a lot on that in the last few days. It is a strength for the future now that we can count on goals from headers. I am happy with the team's performance and we have to continue like this," he added. Manchester United will next take on Watford on February 23 in Premier League. Watford are placed on the 19th position with 24 points in Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

