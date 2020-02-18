Left Menu
Blues D Bouwmeester recovering in St. Louis

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester issued his first public statement on Tuesday after returning to St. Louis following a cardiac episode in a game in Anaheim last week. Doctors used a defibrillator to revive Bouwmeester at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Bouwmeester later underwent an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator procedure, which helps restore the heart's normal rhythm.

"I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11," Bouwmeester said. "Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. "On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone's support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future."

Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season, the past 7 1/2 of which have been with St. Louis. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last year. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has one goal and eight assists in 56 games this season.

Bouwmeester has 88 goals and 336 assists in 1,240 career games with the Florida Panthers (2002-09), Calgary Flames (2009-13) and Blues. A first-round pick -- third overall -- of the Panthers in 2002, he appeared in all 82 games for seven consecutive seasons from 2005-12.

