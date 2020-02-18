Left Menu
Oilers D Klefbom (shoulder) out 2-3 weeks

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:31 IST
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom is expected to be sidelined two-to-three weeks due a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday. It is not immediately known when the injury was sustained for Klefbom, who logged 30:57 of ice time during the Oilers' 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Klefbom set up Kailer Yamamoto's power-play goal in the second period of Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old Klefbom has collected 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) and averages a team-best 25:35 of ice time in 59 games this season.

Klefbom has recorded 155 points (34 goals, 121 assists) in 375 career games since being selected by the Oilers with the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft. --Field Level Media

