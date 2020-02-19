Report: Texans LB McKinney undergoes ankle surgery

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery, according to a report Tuesday by the Houston Chronicle. Per the report, McKinney is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of the 2020 season. There was no official word on how the procedure will affect his participation in the offseason.

McKinney confirmed he underwent surgery on social media, where he posted two photographs from his hospital bedroom -- one of which revealed his bandaged feet. The 27-year-old McKinney, who is a second-round pick by the Texans in 2015, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

McKinney recorded 101 tackles (54 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 14 games last season. For his career, McKinney has 493 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles in 76 games (73 starts). --Field Level Media

