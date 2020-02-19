Left Menu
Reports: Five-star recruit Maker eligible for 2020 NBA Draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 01:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Five-star recruit Makur Maker will be eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, according to multiple reports Tuesday. ESPN's Jonathon Givony reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Maker, a cousin of Detroit Pistons center Thon Maker, can apply for the draft as an early-entry candidate according to a memo distributed to NBA teams by the league.

Maker meets the age requirements of collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for draft eligibility, petitioned the NBA in October since there was some confusion over being two credits short of graduation when he left Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School, where he was enrolled during the 2018-19 season. He was required to submit high school transcripts to the league office. While Maker was deemed draft-eligible under the previous CBA language, ESPN reports that the NBA included a revision to that language in its memo to NBA teams regarding Maker's situation in an effort to prevent situations where future prospects would benefit from dropping out of high school.

"We are excited about the opportunity, I think that he's deserving," said Maker's guardian Ed Smith, according to 247Sports. Smith said Maker will not make his final decision regarding the NBA draft until later this spring and will keep his name in the draft only if he is a projected lottery pick, according to the ESPN and 247Sports reports.

The 6-foot-11 Maker, who started the season at Irvine (Calif.) Pacific Academy before transferring to Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest will have opportunities to prove himself in front of NBA teams in April at the Iverson Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.

