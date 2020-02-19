Left Menu
Henry: Brady still at high level, but why part ways with Tannehill?

  • Updated: 19-02-2020 02:45 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 02:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has heard the whispers surrounding Tom Brady, with Nashville being one perceived landing spot for the veteran New England Patriots quarterback should he pursue free agency. While Henry spoke glowingly about the six-time Super Bowl champion on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the rugged running back was then asked by former teammate Will Compton if he'd like to see Brady come to the Titans.

"He still can play," Henry said of the 42-year-old Brady. "Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain't Ryan (Tannehill) good enough, you know? "... Speaking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him. ... Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC Championship, why would we not want Ryan back?"

Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The 20-year veteran finished the regular season with a 60.8 completion percentage for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He ranks behind only Drew Brees on the all-time lists for yardage (77,416) and touchdowns (547). Tannehill wrested the starter's role from Marcus Mariota and guided the Titans to within one win of the Super Bowl. He went 7-3 in the regular season as Tennessee's starter.

The 31-year-old Tannehill completed 201 of 286 passes (70.3 percent) for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He was named as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Pro Bowl. --Field Level Media

