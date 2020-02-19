Reports: Seahawks to sign ex-Panthers TE Olsen

Ex-Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen agreed to sign a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Per multiple reports, Olsen's deal includes $5.5 million guaranteed. ESPN reported Olsen also negotiated with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins after visiting all three teams, but he was most interested in playing with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Feb. 1, Olsen posted a tweet that now looks prescient. A reporter for the Panthers' website posted a photo of quarterback Cam Newton whispering in Wilson's ear -- at the NFL Honors event the night before the Super Bowl -- with the caption, "What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?" Olsen retweeted the post and added, "Olsen can still play." Wilson replied to that tweet with a photo of him and Olsen, along with the caption, "FACTS. #GoHawks"

Olsen, who turns 35 in March, will be playing in his 14th NFL season, after spending the last nine with Carolina and his first four in Chicago. The Panthers released him earlier this month, after he finished last season with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Olsen battled foot injuries over the previous two seasons, playing in a combined 16 games and catching 44 passes for 482 yards and five scores.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Olsen ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons when he did so from 2014-16. Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by the Bears.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.