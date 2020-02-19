Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Seahawks to sign ex-Panthers TE Olsen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 05:02 IST
Reports: Seahawks to sign ex-Panthers TE Olsen

Ex-Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen agreed to sign a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Per multiple reports, Olsen's deal includes $5.5 million guaranteed. ESPN reported Olsen also negotiated with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins after visiting all three teams, but he was most interested in playing with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Feb. 1, Olsen posted a tweet that now looks prescient. A reporter for the Panthers' website posted a photo of quarterback Cam Newton whispering in Wilson's ear -- at the NFL Honors event the night before the Super Bowl -- with the caption, "What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?" Olsen retweeted the post and added, "Olsen can still play." Wilson replied to that tweet with a photo of him and Olsen, along with the caption, "FACTS. #GoHawks"

Olsen, who turns 35 in March, will be playing in his 14th NFL season, after spending the last nine with Carolina and his first four in Chicago. The Panthers released him earlier this month, after he finished last season with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Olsen battled foot injuries over the previous two seasons, playing in a combined 16 games and catching 44 passes for 482 yards and five scores.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Olsen ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons when he did so from 2014-16. Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by the Bears.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Nets' Irving suffers shoulder setback

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences troubles with his right shoulder. Irving missed 26 games with an injury to the same shoulder earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday th...

Reports: Beilein, Cavs planning to part ways

John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, just over midway through his first season as head coach, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Athletic reported that Beilein met with Cavaliers...

Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19. Kuroda, who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. Th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020