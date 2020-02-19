Left Menu
Development News Edition

Henry called into New Zealand's first Test squad as Wagner's cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 10:20 IST
Henry called into New Zealand's first Test squad as Wagner's cover
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

New Zealand on Wednesday called in pacer Matt Henry for the first Test against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his first child. Wagner is among New Zealand's senior pacers alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. The left-arm fast bowler has an impressive record in Tests, having taken 204 wickets in 47 games at an average of 26.63.

"Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover," the Black Caps tweeted. Though Kyle Jamieson is in line to make a Test debut, Henry, who has played 12 Tests and 52 ODIs, is also in the mix.

Henry, however, doesn't have much of a record to boast about in the five-day format, having picked up 30 wickets in 12 games at an average of 50.16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Henry called into New Zealand's first Test squad as Wagner's cover

New Zealand on Wednesday called in pacer Matt Henry for the first Test against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his first child. Wagner is among New Zealands senior pacers alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. T...

UPDATE 3-Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets - source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trumps tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.Barr has told people close to Trump about ...

WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condoled the death of a Chinese hospital chief who died of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Dr Liu Zhiming, president of the Wu...

Celebrating 25 years of divine magic at Shivoham Shiva Temple

Bengaluru Karnataka India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire February 21st, 2020 is a very special day at the Shivoham Shiva Temple at Murgesh Pallya by Humanitarian Hands Trust as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee and 25 years of Maha Shivratri celebrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020