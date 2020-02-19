REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

Aston Martin said on Wednesday it was putting on hold a planned entry into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Le Mans 24 Hours with its Valkyrie hypercar.

OLYMPICS-GYMNASTICS-ZONDERLAND-INTERV/ Olympics: 'Flying Dutchman' Zonderland seeking Tokyo runway

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Eight years on from claiming a stunning high bar gold for the Netherlands at the London Olympics, gymnast Epke Zonderland is yet to breathe easy as he plots his way across a qualifying tightrope to Tokyo. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League. This match was rescheduled from February 9 due to Storm Ciara. The post-match news conference will be the first time Pep Guardiola will speak to the media following UEFA's decision to ban Manchester City from European competition for two years.

19 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Valencia Atalanta host Valencia in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig Tottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

19 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/

Soccer-Klopp hits out at Atletico's negative play after defeat Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp railed against Atletico Madrid's negative tactics and gamesmanship after the holders fell to a 1-0 defeat away from home in a tense Champions League last-16 first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

20 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

20 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (PIX) (TV) Boxing - Fury and Wilder hold final news conference before fight

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury hold their final news conference ahead of their WBC Heavyweight title rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. 19 Feb 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/SURFING-IGARASHI (TV)

Olympics - Igarashi dreams of home Olympic gold in Tokyo Kanoa Igarashi was born and grew up in California but the pro surfer will represent Japan - his parents' homeland - at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Iagarashi, who was the first Japanese to win a World Surf League (WSL) Championship event is being tipped as a contender for the gold medal as the sport makes its Olympics debut.

19 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/FUGU (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Japan's deadly fish: dreams of Olympic revival Every year, about one person in Japan dies from consuming the deadly delicacy fugu (blowfish). But in Shimonoseki, a harbour city on the southern tip of Honshu, the delicacy is one that holds a deep meaning for the locals – both for its deliciousness and the strong cultural meaning it holds in the area – despite the annual fatalities and numerous victims to the fish’s strong poison. The city has Japan’s only fugu auction market, and numerous fugu restaurants dot the streets.

20 Feb CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 20 Feb

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-FRA/

Rugby - Wales name team to face France in Six Nations Wales coach Wayne Pivac will name his side to face France in their Six Nations encounter at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

20 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/IRL

Ireland name team for Six Nations game against 19 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day two of the first round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DUBAI/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Day four of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 20 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

