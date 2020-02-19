Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Browns OT Robinson facing federal drug charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:08 IST
Report: Browns OT Robinson facing federal drug charges
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft, is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs after his arrest at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint in Texas, near the Mexico border, TMZ reported. The outlet said he was taken into custody on Monday when agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered he had a large amount of marijuana.

TMZ said Wednesday that Robinson was still in custody. Robinson, 27, is due to become a free agent next month, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted that the Browns had not planned to re-sign him.

The tackle played his college football at Auburn, where he was a first-team Southeastern Conference and third-team All-America selection in 2013. The St. Louis Rams selected him second overall in the draft the following year, but disappointed by his performance, they traded him in June 2017 to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round draft pick. The Lions waived Robinson on Nov. 10, 2017, following his absence because of an ankle injury.

The Browns signed him as a free agent before the 2018 season. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was ejected after kicking Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson has played in 83 NFL games, starting 70 of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

Twitter announced that it is acquiring Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app. Product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, tweeted, Thrilled to welcome the amazing Chroma Labs team, which includes Chroma Stories co-creator Joh...

Govt approves USD 2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to procure a batch of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. The...

COVID-19 outbreak impacts Kanpur traders

Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China. Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said No one is visiting China. All ...

Rugby-England's Tuilagi fit for Ireland clash, says Jones

England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020