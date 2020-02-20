Athletics-Duplantis fails to break own pole vault world record

Armand Duplantis cleared 6.07 metres with jaw-dropping ease to win an international indoor meeting in Lievin but the Swede could not break his own world record on Wednesday. The 20-year-old failed in three attempts at 6.19 metres, four days after beating his own best mark to set the record at 6.18 metres.

Duplantis first beat Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 metres by one centimetre on Feb. 8. Ukrainian Sergey Bubka's 6.14m mark in 1994 remains the highest outdoor clearance, but the IAAF has not distinguished between indoor and outdoor records in pole vault since 2000.

Bubka beat his own world record at four consecutive meetings in 1991.

