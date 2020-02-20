Kings trade D Martinez to Golden Knights

The Los Angeles Kings officially traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, parting ways with another veteran. In exchange, the Kings will receive second-round draft picks in 2020 and '21. The pending deal was first reported Tuesday by TSN and Martinez was held out of Tuesday night's Kings game at Winnipeg.

Martinez, 32, can provide a defensive boost for the Golden Knights, who rank 17th in the league in goals surrendered. The trade continues the rebuilding process for the Kings, who are moving their assets in exchange for draft picks. Over the next two drafts, they own seven first- and second-round selections, plus a conditional second-round pick.

Already this month, the Kings have traded forward Kyle Clifford and goaltender Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Trevor Moore and two draft pick. They also sent forward Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwarding Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Martinez was a fourth-round pick by the Kings in the 2007 draft. In 597 career games, all with the Kings, he has 198 points (62 goals, 136 assists) and a plus-23 rating. He was part of the Kings' 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championship teams.

"Alec has been an important part of the organization for a number of years and was a key member of our Stanley Cup teams," general manager Rob Blake said. "We thank Marty for everything he's done for our organization, our fans, and our community."

