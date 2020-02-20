Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Bruyne lifts Man City spirits after Euro ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 09:51 IST
De Bruyne lifts Man City spirits after Euro ban
Image Credit: Twitter (@ManCityzenscom)

Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola's side returned to action for the first time following the club's shock two-year ban from European competitions. Goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne lifted City's spirits as they cemented their hold on second place in the Premier League.

The Champions League and Europa League suspension for alleged financial fair play regulations drew a furious response over the weekend from City supporters who have long believed UEFA hold an agenda against their Abu Dhabi-owned club. Yet the attendance at the Etihad Stadium for the visit of David Moyes' struggling side was disappointing, with approximately 10,000 empty seats greeting the two sets of players before kick-off.

That may have been due, in part, to the fact the fixture was rescheduled from its original date 10 days earlier due to storms. Live TV coverage and gridlocked early evening Manchester traffic also did not help supporters arrive in good time for a fixture in which their team was seeking to close the 25-point gap to leaders Liverpool.

It was a curiously subdued atmosphere, therefore, rather than the expected frenzied demonstration of anti-UEFA rhetoric. There were a couple of home-made banners proclaiming "UEFA Cartel" and "UEFA Mafia", as well as chants of adulation praising City owner Sheikh Mansour and boss Guardiola.

There were also taunts to UEFA that "we'll see you in court" and crude songs aimed at the governing body. But not until Rodri headed City into a 29th minute lead did City fans become truly animated as their team maintained their complete dominance against the visitors.

It is fair to say, however, that there will be a very different atmosphere when City next play at the Etihad in the Champions League, with Real Madrid the visitors on March 10 in the last 16 second leg.

- Combative attitude -

City's chief executive Ferran Soriano was clearly in combative mood when discussing the approach to their latest confrontation with UEFA.

"The fans can be sure of two things. The first one is that the allegations are false," said Soriano, who confirmed the club will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. "And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so." Guardiola was equally defiant when asked to comment on the suspension before kick-off.

"The first moment was impact but after a few hours we cannot control, we support the club 100 percent," he said. A second half goal from De Bruyne at least ensured that City returned from the winter break, and five days of controversy, with the minimum of fuss.

However, it promises to be events in European law courts, rather than football pitch, that has the greater impact on the club over the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

The second day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum Expo 2020 starts in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 19. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of some speakers below.The first session titled Start up financing how can th...

Vigilance raid at former Kerala minister''s residence

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Thursdayconducted a search at the residence of former health minister and Congress MLA V S Shivakumar here in connection with adisproportionate assets case against him. The ra...

Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of ''Indian

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three professionals, who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran stars film Indian 2, which left nine others injured. The 65-year-old actor sa...

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020