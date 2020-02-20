PCB suspends Umar Akmal under Anti-Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit. "As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," read the PCB statement.

His suspension comes after alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal's replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match, which will commence later in the day.

Akmal last played for Pakistan in August 2019 against Sri Lanka in a T20I game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.