Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scandella set for Blues debut vs. Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 11:50 IST
Scandella set for Blues debut vs. Coyotes
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

The St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in a key matchup in the tightening Western Conference playoff race. The Blues snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) by handling the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on home ice on Tuesday. That was just their third victory in the past 13 games (3-7-3), but they are tied with the Dallas Stars for the Central Division lead with 76 points.

The Coyotes are just 5-9-4 since Jan. 9, yet they remain in a five-team scramble in the Pacific Division. All five clubs are within three points of the division lead. Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet noted that the Stars, who beat Arizona 3-2 in Dallas on Wednesday, and the Blues present nearly identical challenges in the back-to-back games.

"These are two teams who are heavily favored to go far, both similar in the way they play, both stingy defensively," he said. "Great goalies, stingy defense, they've got some defensemen that are mobile, and St. Louis is a grinding team that has won a Stanley Cup because they smother you. We have to play our style." They did that in Dallas, outshooting the Stars 41-33 in a hard-hitting game, but fell short.

The Blues may test their new blue-line look against the Coyotes. After losing Jay Bouwmeester to a cardiac emergency last week, the Blues acquired Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens and sent rookie Niko Mikkola back to the AHL for more seasoning. Scandella practiced with the Blues on Wednesday and began his acclimation.

"He's ready to go," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "We got him for a reason, so we'll get him right in there and play him." During his time playing for the Minnesota Wild (2010-17), Scandella became quite familiar with the Blues.

"I'm absolutely excited to come to St. Louis," Scandella said. "Stanley Cup champs, what a city, what an organization. I played two playoff series against this team, a tenacious, hard-working team. To bring my energy, bring my game to this team, it's going to be really exciting for me." Bouwmeester played with Colton Parayko on the team's shutdown defensive pairing before collapsing on the team's bench during a game in Anaheim.

Scandella could see some time on the top pairing now that Bouwmeester is on long-term injured reserve and facing an uncertain hockey future. "That can be an option for sure," Berube said. "Getting him in that area and that spot, and getting that shutdown role."

The Coyotes have beaten the Blues in their previous two meetings this season, 3-2 in a shootout Nov. 12 in St. Louis and 3-1 on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz. Darcy Kuemper won the first game in goal for Arizona, Antti Raanta won the second, and Conor Garland scored a goal in each game. Since Adin Hill started in goal for Arizona on Wednesday night, Raanta likely will be the choice against the Blues. Raanta is 4-2-1 this month with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen split the first two games against the Coyotes in goal. Binnington is coming off a 17-save shutout against New Jersey, so he could get the call against Arizona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Aircel-Maxis: Delhi court grants time till May 4 to CBI, ED to complete probe

A Delhi court on Thursday granted time till May 4 to the CBI and ED to complete probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. The Enforcement Directorate told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar ...

Thai retail giant launches record-breaking IPO

Bangkok, Feb 20 AFP Thai conglomerate Central Retail launched the countrys biggest ever IPO Thursday, giving it a market cap of around USD 8.1 billion in a punt on a sputtering economy now hampered by the new coronavirus. Most Thais visit a...

Birds may learn to make better food choices by watching videos of others eating: Study

Some birds may have the natural ability to learn to avoid foods that taste disgusting and are potentially toxic by watching videos of each other eating, according to a new study. Seeing the disgust response in others helped the birds blue t...

Ahead of Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary. All...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020