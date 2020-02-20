Soccer-Barcelona sign Braithwaite outside transfer window
Barcelona has signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros ($19.43 million) after receiving permission from the league's organizing body to acquire a player outside the transfer window.
The Spanish champions said in a statement on Thursday they had paid the player's release clause and he will join the club until June 2024, with a buy-out clause of 300 million euros. The 28-year-old Denmark international will be officially unveiled at the Camp Nou later on Thursday.
Barca made a request to sign a player after the transfer window closed when French forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months after surgery to treat a ruptured hamstring. ($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Denmark jails 3 men suspected of spying for Saudi Arabia
World's largest hub for collaborative robots opens in Denmark
World’s Largest Hub for Collaborative Robots Opens in Denmark: Danish Robotics Companies Mobile Industrial Robots and Universal Robots Invest $36M in Robot Development and Production
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Soccer-La Liga allow Barca to make emergency striker signing