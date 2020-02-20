Soccer-Barcelona sign Braithwaite outside transfer window

Barcelona has signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros ($19.43 million) after receiving permission from the league's organizing body to acquire a player outside the transfer window.

The Spanish champions said in a statement on Thursday they had paid the player's release clause and he will join the club until June 2024, with a buy-out clause of 300 million euros. The 28-year-old Denmark international will be officially unveiled at the Camp Nou later on Thursday.

Barca made a request to sign a player after the transfer window closed when French forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months after surgery to treat a ruptured hamstring. ($1 = 0.9266 euros)

