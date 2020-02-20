Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players

The PCB's cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:26 IST
PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The PCB's cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim. Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz, Ali Naqvi, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, both co-opted members, also attended the session.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Haroon Rashid, Director - Domestic Cricket Operation, also attended the meeting on special invitation. The meeting recommended the PCB should explore a window in the 2020-21 domestic cricket to slot in a tournament for the departments.

Haroon went on to brief the committee that the PCB has hosted 12 tournaments, comprising 190 matches, in the season to date. The cricket committee also appreciated the quality of cricket this season. There was a discussion on the appointment of the six cricket association coaches and the process that will be adopted for analysing and assessing their performance.

It was agreed that further investment in developing the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of the elite coaches was needed in order to adopt more modern practices. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the committee that a more through fit for purpose and revised No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for players has been developed.

The committee supported the revised NOC policy while requesting that the PCB should fully and strictly follow it to ensure that Pakistan's elite cricketers continue to give precedence to domestic tournaments above all else. Misbah informed the committee that he had developed a nucleus of players, especially across Twenty20 cricket. The former captain added that the Pakistan Super League 2020 will help him give final shape to his pool of players for this year's Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Urooj Mumtaz, who is also head of women's wing and chair of the national women's selection committee, provided an overview and update on the progress women's cricket have made in the past 12 months. She informed the committee about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The committee insisted on more investment, efforts, and works to further promote and develop women's cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Left student bodies retain control in JU

Pro-Left student bodies retained their hold in two of the three faculties of the JadavpurUniversity, where results were declared on Thursday. Counting of votes has been held up in another facultywhere the SFI was leading before counting of ...

Trump, Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram before 'Namaste Trump' event, says Spl Commissioner

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend Namaste Trump event in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump will first go to Sabarmati Ashram on the first day on his India visit next week, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Ajay Tomar sai...

FACTBOX-Africa's longest-ruling leaders

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe will look to extend his 15-year rule - and his familys more than half-century dynasty - in an election on Saturday. While longer than Togos vocal opposition would like, Gnassingbes tenure still pales in c...

Orlando Bloom gets his tattoo goof-up fixed, shares pics on Instagram

Pirates of the Carribean star Orlando Bloom, who recently made his way into the headlines after a morse code tattoo on his forearm misspelt his sons name, has now got the awkward mistake fixed. The 43-year-old posted a picture of the out-of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020