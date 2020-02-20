PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players

The PCB's cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim. Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz, Ali Naqvi, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, both co-opted members, also attended the session.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Haroon Rashid, Director - Domestic Cricket Operation, also attended the meeting on special invitation. The meeting recommended the PCB should explore a window in the 2020-21 domestic cricket to slot in a tournament for the departments.

Haroon went on to brief the committee that the PCB has hosted 12 tournaments, comprising 190 matches, in the season to date. The cricket committee also appreciated the quality of cricket this season. There was a discussion on the appointment of the six cricket association coaches and the process that will be adopted for analysing and assessing their performance.

It was agreed that further investment in developing the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of the elite coaches was needed in order to adopt more modern practices. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the committee that a more through fit for purpose and revised No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for players has been developed.

The committee supported the revised NOC policy while requesting that the PCB should fully and strictly follow it to ensure that Pakistan's elite cricketers continue to give precedence to domestic tournaments above all else. Misbah informed the committee that he had developed a nucleus of players, especially across Twenty20 cricket. The former captain added that the Pakistan Super League 2020 will help him give final shape to his pool of players for this year's Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Urooj Mumtaz, who is also head of women's wing and chair of the national women's selection committee, provided an overview and update on the progress women's cricket have made in the past 12 months. She informed the committee about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The committee insisted on more investment, efforts, and works to further promote and develop women's cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.