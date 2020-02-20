Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-De Kock has moved on from Warner altercation ahead of T20 series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:16 IST
Cricket-De Kock has moved on from Warner altercation ahead of T20 series
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says both he and Australia batsman David Warner have moved on from their altercation two years ago in a ferociously contested test series that culminated in the "Sandpapergate" scandal.

De Kock and Warner were involved in a fierce verbal exchange in which Warner had to be restrained in a stairwell as the players left the field at tea on the fourth day of the first test in Durban in March 2018. Warner said at the time that De Kock made "a comment that was vile and disgusting and about my wife", but his role in the fracas that followed earned him a $13,500 fine and three demerit points.

It was in the next test in Cape Town that a fired-up Warner was the alleged mastermind behind a plot to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper, for which he and captain Steve Smith were banned for a year by Cricket Australia and Cameron Bancroft for nine months. But as they prepare to meet again in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals in Johannesburg on Friday, De Kock says he harbours no bitterness towards Warner.

"We haven't had any conversations, but I think both of us have moved on," he told reporters on Thursday. "We both just love to play the game really hard. I don't think anything will happen, we will just carry on with the way we need to go about things. "If a player on either side decides to take an opponent on, then maybe that fierceness from both teams will reignite. But will both continue to just play the game hard."

De Kock has replaced Faf du Plessis as captain across all three formats of the game, but is pleased to have the experienced batsman back in the side after the latter was rested for the T20 and One-Day International series against England this month. "It's great to have him back, he is excited about going forward now," De Kock said. "He understands he has a big role to play for us, is still seen as a leader among us and is one of our senior players in the team."

De Kock's schedule has been relentless for South Africa in the last few years, but he says he is not ready for a rest. "The captaincy has kept my energy up, in time I will get the chance to sit down, I'm sure. But for now, there is a bigger picture on hand for myself," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Round-the-clock power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power: Draft policy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a draft policy for the supply of round-the-clock RTC power to distributors through a mix of renewable energy and electricity generated in coal-based plants. Addressing the issues of inte...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Top worry for young Africans? Jobs and corruption - but green anxieties grow

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Despite surging climate change threats, from worsening storms to growing water shortages, young Africans see unemployment, corruption and political instability as the most ...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020