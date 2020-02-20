Sarita Mor seals gold medal at Asian Championships

Indian wrestler Sarita Mor eked out a 3-2 win over Battsetseg Atlantsetseg of Mongolia in the women's 59kg final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Championships here on Thursday. The 23-year-old edged out Atlantsetseg in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium here. Pinki (55kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) had also won gold on Thursday.

Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazkhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan's Yuumi Kon. Navjot Kaur became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she triumphed in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 65kg.

