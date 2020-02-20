Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solid bogey free start for Aditi Ashok in Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bonville
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:00 IST
Solid bogey free start for Aditi Ashok in Australia

Aditi Ashok turned in a solid bogey-free three-under 69 in the first round to emerge as the best-placed Indian at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Thursday. Lying at Tied-10th, Aditi was by far the best of the six Indian golfers.

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar carded one-over 73 to lie T-57th, while Tvesa Malik (74) was T-73, Astha Madan (76) was T-108, Ridhima Dilawari (77) was T-126 and Gaurika Bishnoi (78) was T-131st. While Aditi seemed in good form, the other golfers will need good second rounds to stay on for the weekend.

Aditi had a string of nine pars on the front nine and then she birdied the 10th, 14th and the 18th to finish at three-under 69. All three birdies came on Par-5s and the only one she missed was on the front nine on fourth. "I always enjoy playing in Australia and the courses here are challenging so it's good for my game before I go back to the United States to play the LPGA tournaments," Aditi said.

"I have had a good off season and worked a lot on my game. I changed my irons from CB's to T100's so I've been enjoying getting used to them. "It wasn't my best season last year but I did finish with two runner ups on the LET and so I'm looking forward to playing these next two LET events at Bonville and Dubbo in Australia."

Lauren Stephenson from South Carolina carded a six-under 66 to lead after the first round. Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Finland's Noora Komulainen, Australian Breanna Gill and Korean trio Min A Woon, Ayean Cho and Hye Ji Lee are a stroke off the lead after posting 67s in perfect scoring conditions at Bonville Golf Resort on Thursday.

Stephenson teed off from the ninth hole and began her round with a fast start, carding birdies on four of her first six holes. The second-year LPGA player added three more birdies against one bogey. Stephenson spent last season as a rookie on the LPGA Tour. In 20 starts, the University of Alabama product made 11 cuts and produced one top-10, which was a tie for eighth in her first tournament, the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia. She ended the season ranked 85th on the Race to CME Globe.

The defending champion Marianne Skarpnord opened with a level par round of 72 to sit in a share of 38th place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Extraditing Assange would hit press freedom, rights advocate tells UK

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, a European human rights chief said on Thursday. Assange, 48, is in prison in London, where an extraditi...

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5-yr of 'Badlapur'

As Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama Badlapur clocked five years of its release on Thursday, the actor shared two posters of the movie on social media to mark the occasion. The 32-year-old actor reminisced the special day by documenting two...

Have received no apology from Karnataka Home minister:Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday refuted Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaisclaim that the latter had apologised for police allegedly manhandling him during an anti-CAA protest in the city, sayinghe received no such call or apol...

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020