Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:17 IST
PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

Umar Akmal's flatter-to-deceive career took a massive blow on Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended the batsman pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach. However, in its official statement, the PCB did not get into the specifics of the breach committed by Akmal.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect...he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit," the Board said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," it said.

PCB sources said that Akmal was suspended after the board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) became convinced that he had been in touch with a person named Faisal, who is suspected of having tried to spot-fix the opening match of Pakistan Super League. "The ACU officials only decided to suspend Umar after keeping a close tab on his activities and confirming he had met with Faisal in Karachi and also been in touch with him," a source claimed.

He said the ACU officials suspected that an understanding had taken place between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United to spot-fix the opening match of PSL. Earlier in the day, a top Board official, on conditions of anonymity, said the ACU had evidence of Akmal not reporting an approach to spot-fix in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on Thursday.

"The information is that Umar was made this offer few days back by a Pakistani and didn't report it immediately to the Anti-Corruption Unit as required under the rules," the source told PTI. "Worse he met with the gentleman again and the ACU, while questioning Umar yesterday, showed him some evidence of the meeting and some messages," he said.

Akmal was suspended hours before his PSL team Quetta Gladiators was to take on Islamabad in the opening match of the 2020 edition on Thursday. "Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020," the PCB statement read.

He is the younger brother of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who played 53 Tests, 58 T20s, 157 ODIs, and cousin of current captain Babar Azam. The 29-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s, scoring 1003, 3194 and 1690 runs respectively.

Akmal, who promised a lot after making a hundred in New Zealand on his Test debut, has failed to live up to the high expectations that came with some fine performances early in his career. Constant run-ins with the authorities have also marred his stop-start career.

Earlier this month, Akmal had escaped a PCB ban for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The suspension of Umar is similar to what happened at the onset of the PSL's third edition in Dubai when two Pakistan players, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif who were in the Islamabad United franchise, were suspended and sent home under the Anti-Corruption Code.

Later Sharjeel was banned for five years (half of it suspended) for breaching five clauses of the code and Latif was banned for 10 years for similar offences. Sharjeel has now returned to cricket and is representing Karachi Kings in the PSL after completing his ban period and fulfilling all requirements of the PCB's rehabilitation program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest and brings out first red flag

Kimi Raikkonen lapped fastest for Alfa Romeo before his car stopped on track and brought out the first red flag of Formula Ones 2020 pre-season testing on Thursday.The second day again saw all the teams pile on the mileage, with big guns Fe...

UPDATE 2-U.S. envoy says more companies interested in using Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran

The United States is in talks with at least two more companies considering use of the newly created Swiss humanitarian channel to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran, the top U.S. envoy to the Islamic Republic said on Th...

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020