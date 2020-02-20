Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Olympic champion Danson-Bennett to quit; Beilein resigns as Cavs coach and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympic champion Danson-Bennett to quit; Beilein resigns as Cavs coach and more
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AlexDanson15)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Freak head injury forces Olympic champion Danson-Bennett to quit

Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning former women's hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett has been forced to retire because of a head injury sustained while laughing at a joke in 2018. The 34-year-old Danson-Bennett, part of the British team that won hockey gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, had hoped to feature at this year's Tokyo Games.

Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old Newman has been in good spirits since the crash which saw his vehicle career into a wall and flips into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side.

MotoGP champion Marquez renews with Honda until 2024

Spain's six times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has signed a four-year contract extension with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) through to the end of 2024, the team said on Thursday. Marquez, who turned 27 this week, won his first title in 2013 with the Repsol Honda team and has won the last four world championships in a row. He has a total of 56 career victories and 95 podiums to his name in the premier class.

ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

Sixth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Sweden's Mikael Ymer in straight sets Wednesday to win his opening match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France. Tsitsipas, the No. 2 seed and defending champion, needed just 72 minutes to finish off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ymer. He had six aces and won 88 percent of his first-serve points (21/24); Tsitsipas has won 10 straight sets at the event since sweeping through his four matches in Marseille last year.

NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldn't be leading the team when play commenced after the All-Star break. The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

Astros cheating scandal may be good news for MLB, experts say

The Houston Astros' cheating scandal may be hanging over Major League Baseball like a dark cloud but the sign-stealing scheme could actually boost interest in the game rather than turn fans away, experts said on Wednesday. With the 2020 regular season just around the corner, the sense of optimism that usually surrounds Spring Training has been missing as disgruntled players add their voices to the daily chores of Astros condemnation.

NHL roundup: Bruins top Oilers on Pastrnak's overtime goal

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 1:14 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of division leaders. Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak's 43rd goal of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

Racing Point say their 'pink Mercedes' is a big risk

Racing Point's new Formula One car looks a lot like Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 Mercedes painted pink but technical director Andy Green says the team has taken a big risk with it. The RP20 represents a big change of design philosophy for the Silverstone-based team, who use Mercedes engines and gearboxes as well as the same wind tunnel.

RTL to cover Vietnam GP remotely due to virus fears

German free-to-air broadcaster RTL will cover the Vietnamese Formula One Grand Prix remotely due to the spread of the coronavirus in the region, it said in a statement. The Chinese GP originally scheduled for Shanghai on April 19 was called off last week, with the hope of rescheduling later in the year, but a street race in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi remains on for April 5.

London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus - mayor candidate

London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said. London hosted the Olympics in 2012, but British officials played down the prospect of taking away the Games from Tokyo, which has been planning the event for seven years since its bid won in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest and brings out first red flag

Kimi Raikkonen lapped fastest for Alfa Romeo before his car stopped on track and brought out the first red flag of Formula Ones 2020 pre-season testing on Thursday.The second day again saw all the teams pile on the mileage, with big guns Fe...

UPDATE 2-U.S. envoy says more companies interested in using Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran

The United States is in talks with at least two more companies considering use of the newly created Swiss humanitarian channel to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran, the top U.S. envoy to the Islamic Republic said on Th...

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020