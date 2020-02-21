Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees RHP Severino nursing right forearm soreness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:27 IST
Yankees RHP Severino nursing right forearm soreness
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is dealing with right forearm soreness and has a loose body in his pitching elbow, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday. The forearm injury dates back to Severino's last start against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 15.

Boone was asked if there is enough time for Severino to be ready for Opening Day. "We'll see," Boone said.

Severino will be examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad on Friday in Tampa, Fla., according to multiple reports. Severino, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday, made just three starts last season after dealing with injuries to his right rotator cuff and lat muscle. He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings in 2019.

Severino earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2018, finishing 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 32 starts (191 1/3 innings). He owns a 42-26 record with a 3.46 ERA in 99 career appearances (88 starts) with the Yankees.

This is the latest hit to the rotation for the Yankees. Left-hander James Paxton is expected to be out until at least May after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst in his back. Domingo German is suspended until June under MLB's domestic violence policy. Paxton posted a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA in a career-high 29 starts last season, his first with the Yankees. The 31-year-old Canadian is set to become a free agent after the 2020 campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Raptors, Suns hope for return to health

The Phoenix Suns visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night as both teams look forward to the return of injured players following the All-Star break. Suns forward Dario Saric is hoping to play Friday after missing seven games with a sprained...

UK PM Johnson says looking forward to meeting Trump in June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking forward to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in June, Johnsons office said after reports that an expected meeting between the two leaders in early 2020 had been postponed. Relations between ...

INSIGHT-Fires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby

As bushfires and floods fuel public concerns in Australia about global warming, the countrys powerful mining lobby is facing increasing pressure from investors to drop support for new coal mines, according to a dozen interviews with shareho...

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020