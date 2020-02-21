Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins release former Pro Bowl TE Reed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 05:18 IST
Redskins release former Pro Bowl TE Reed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins released tight end, Jordan Reed, on Thursday after a season lost to a concussion. Reed didn't play at all in the 2019 regular season after sustaining a concussion during a preseason game on Aug. 22. He was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

The 29-year-old Reed has been plagued with concussion issues. Published reports say the one last summer was his seventh documented concussion through his college (Florida) and NFL careers. Reed was close to returning for Week 2 of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14.

When healthy, Reed served as a potent offensive weapon for the Redskins. He has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since being selected by Washington with a third-round pick in the 2013 draft. Reed's top season was in 2015 when he had career bests of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was a Pro Bowl selection the following season when he had 66 catches for 686 yards and six scores. According to multiple media reports, cutting Reed will save Washington $8.5 million in salary-cap space this spring.

With Reed's release and Vernon Davis' retirement, the Redskins have three tight ends under contract through 2020: Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges, and Caleb Wilson. Sprinkle had 26 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown last season while Hentges had eight grabs for 103 yards and a score. Wilson did not play in a game in his rookie season in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Australia says two evacuees from Japan cruise vessel have coronavirus

Two Australians evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus after returning to their home country, Australias health department said on Friday.Australia on Thursday evacuated 170 citizens from the Diamond Prin...

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020