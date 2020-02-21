Left Menu
Kings F Bagley (foot) out at least 3 more weeks

  Reuters
  21-02-2020 06:34 IST
  21-02-2020 06:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SacramentoKings )

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss at least three more weeks due to issues with his sprained left foot, the team announced Thursday. The Kings said an update involving Bagley's progress will be released in three weeks.

Bagley hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to the injury and he recently aggravated the foot, according to NBC Sports California. The Kings' Thursday night home game against the Memphis Grizzlies will mark the 12th straight contest he has missed. Bagley, 20, also injured the foot in a Dec. 26 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves and missed eight games.

The second-year pro also was sidelined for 22 games after fracturing his right thumb in the season opener. Bagley is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in just 13 games (six starts) this season.

The Duke product was selected second overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Kings despite Luka Doncic being on the board. The Atlanta Hawks selected Doncic with the third pick and sent him to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal featuring Trae Young, who was selected with the fifth pick. Doncic and Young were both All-Star Game starters last Sunday.

Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie.

