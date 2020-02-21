Left Menu
Andersen, Maple Leafs shut out Penguins

  Updated: 21-02-2020 09:40 IST
Andersen, Maple Leafs shut out Penguins
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Frederik Andersen earned his second shutout of the season, Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Thursday night. William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who had lost three of the previous four games. John Tavares added two assists for Toronto.

Andersen stopped 24 shots in picking up the 18th shutout of his career. The Maple Leafs scored three goals in just more than five minutes during the second period.

It was the Maple Leafs' first win in three games against Pittsburgh this season. The Penguins beat Toronto 5-2 on Tuesday night and 6-1 on Nov. 16, both games in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 26 saves for the Penguins, who had won their three previous games.

The Penguins had a 14-10 advantage in shots on goal after a scoreless first period. Pittsburgh had the only power play of the period. Muzzin scored his fifth goal of the season on a slap shot from the left point at 7:45 of the second period to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead.

Nylander scored his 27th goal of the season at 10:01 of the second on a shot from the left circle while the Maple Leafs had a two-man advantage. Auston Matthews passed to Nylander after Tavares won a faceoff in the right circle. Marcus Pettersson was off for holding and Brandon Tanev was off for delay of game.

Kapanen made it 3-0 with his 12th goal of the season at 13:04 of the second on a breakaway. He was put into the clear on a pass into the neutral zone by Alexander Kerfoot. Pittsburgh had a 22-20 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Hyman knocked in a rebound at 3:56 of the third period for his 19th goal of the season. Pittsburgh center Dominik Kahun was assisted from the ice with 5:46 remaining in the third period, though the nature of his injury wasn't announced.

