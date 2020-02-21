Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wolves fans free to dream of Europa League glory, says Nuno

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:33 IST
Soccer-Wolves fans free to dream of Europa League glory, says Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo understands why the club's supporters are dreaming of Europa League glory after their 4-0 win over Espanyol on Thursday but he says nothing will be taken for granted in the return leg. Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition, and Ruben Neves found the net with a long-range volley in a dominant first-leg performance at Molineux Stadium.

Nuno's Wolves are now fifth favourites with the bookmakers to win the Europa League. When asked if fans are right to believe the club could go all the way, Nuno said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday. After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free.

"I'm happy for Jota, delighted, as when a player scores three goals it means he has helped the team a lot. "He did a good job, and Neves also scored a beautiful goal. It's organisation, taking advantage of the talent of the players."

Wolves next host Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday before heading to Spain for the second leg on Thursday. "The tie is not over," he added. "Football is never over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sethuraman secures second win to be in joint lead at Aeroflot Open

Indian Grand Master S P Sethuraman posted a win over compatriot Deep Sengupta in the second round to be in joint lead with three others in A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Highly-rated Russian Grand Master Vladislav Artemiev ...

Kid’s Day Out - Weekend Special: Now, Entertaining Kids is Child’s Play at PVR Cinemas

Delhi, India Business Wire India PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India is set to host the weekend special edition of the Kids Day Out Festival on 22nd and 23rd February20. The festival, specially c...

Voting underway in Iran parliamentary election

Eds Updating with reaction to US sanctions Tehran, Feb 21 AFP Iranians began voting Friday in a parliamentary election which conservatives are expected to dominate, capitalising on public anger against moderate conservative President Hassan...

South Korea coronavirus cases jump to 156 as sect infections spike

Daegu South Korea, Feb 21 AFP South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus on Friday as the number of infections linked to a religious sect in Daegu spiked, making it the worst-affected country outside China. Thirty-nine of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020