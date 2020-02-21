Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:54 IST
Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Kevin Hayes scored with 1:09 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday night. Hayes ripped a shot off a two-on-one in the extra session past goalie Elvis Merzlikins (29 saves) to give Philadelphia its second victory in three days over the Blue Jackets, who are in an 0-3-4 stretch.

Travis Konecny scored in his second straight game and added two assists, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Claude Giroux recorded second-period goals that brought the Flyers back from a 3-1 hole to ultimately improve to 11-4-1 over their last 16 games. The Flyers won all four games of the season series a year after losing all four head-to-head meeting with the Blue Jackets last season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno each had a goal with an assist for Columbus, which, like Philadelphia, is in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets lost 5-1 at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Columbus didn't waste any time exciting the home crowd. Bjorkstrand, responsible for the Blue Jackets' only goal at Philadelphia on Tuesday, scored 41 seconds into this contest on a blast where the puck stuck inside the top of the net.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 on Foligno's highlight-reel goal with 10:55 left in the opening period. On the move, the Columbus captain pushed the puck between his legs, then struck it home from the same position to celebrate his 900th career game. Philadelphia, however, pulled one back just 23 seconds later on a strange goal of its own. Travis Sanheim's shot from the point was deflected in off the skate of Konecny, who was lying on the ice on the edge of the crease at the time.

Stefan Matteau, playing in his first NHL game since February 2018 after signing a two-way contract with Columbus this week, made it 3-1 when he deflected in Boone Jenner's shot at 3:39 into the second period. However, Aube-Kubel scored off the rush, and Giroux rang a power-play blast off the post less than two minutes apart to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:08 left in the second. Giroux has 12 points during a seven-game point streak.

Brian Elliott made 28 saves for the Flyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sethuraman secures second win to be in joint lead at Aeroflot Open

Indian Grand Master S P Sethuraman posted a win over compatriot Deep Sengupta in the second round to be in joint lead with three others in A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Highly-rated Russian Grand Master Vladislav Artemiev ...

Kid’s Day Out - Weekend Special: Now, Entertaining Kids is Child’s Play at PVR Cinemas

Delhi, India Business Wire India PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India is set to host the weekend special edition of the Kids Day Out Festival on 22nd and 23rd February20. The festival, specially c...

Voting underway in Iran parliamentary election

Eds Updating with reaction to US sanctions Tehran, Feb 21 AFP Iranians began voting Friday in a parliamentary election which conservatives are expected to dominate, capitalising on public anger against moderate conservative President Hassan...

South Korea coronavirus cases jump to 156 as sect infections spike

Daegu South Korea, Feb 21 AFP South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus on Friday as the number of infections linked to a religious sect in Daegu spiked, making it the worst-affected country outside China. Thirty-nine of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020