Left Menu
Development News Edition

You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:36 IST
You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal
India opener Mayank Agarwal Image Credit: ANI

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson's "terrific" consistency on the opening day of the first Test here. Agarwal (34) was the only batsman, apart from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (38 batting), who was able to counter the New Zealand seamers as India scored 122 for five in the rain-marred first day.

"I think it is quite tricky since the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. And you just have to make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman, it's not easy, especially first day, on this track," said Agarwal, who survived the first session only to get out after lunch. "As a batsman, you never felt that you were completely in because even after lunch, it was doing a little bit."

Agarwal praised Jamieson's effort, saying he was impressed with the way he mixed it up. "I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas.

"Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky," explained the opener. The 29-year-old from Karnataka felt it was a combination of both spongy surface and disconcerting bounce which made life miserable for him and his colleagues.

"It is a combination of both. With that height on this wicket, with the areas and the consistency he showed, it was terrific," he said referring to the 6"8' Jamieson. In the post-lunch session, Agarwal didn't get strike for some time but he didn't want to attribute his dismissal to lapse of concentration.

"I don't really think about all of those things while I am batting. If you are playing well and if you are addressing the ball well, it's fine. It really doesn't matter, especially in these conditions. It's alright to be at the non-striker's end," he said with a dash of humour. Awareness of the conditions is also one aspect that Agarwal wanted to focus on as his mode of dismissal had a lot to do with not being able to gauge the speed of the wind while playing the pull shot.

"That is definitely something we spoke about after I came back. You definitely want to be aware of the conditions while playing." Four out of five dismissed Indian batsmen were done in by fuller deliveries but Agarwal did not think that it was the pitched up ones which created trouble.

"No, it's not like only the fuller deliveries will be effective. If you keep pitching it up, it becomes easier for the batsmen. You have to mix up your areas but you still have to be consistent that you attack at the right time," he said. "In an over, you can't attack with all six deliveries. Bowl three to four balls in good areas and then if you feel that you can get the batsman out, then you attack," he dissected how New Zealand and, especially Jamieson, operated.

In a roundabout manner, he admitted that there was not much help for the spinners and their job will be to bowl tight lines. "I didn't play the spinner but I think as a bowler or as a bowling unit, we have to be consistent and very tight on this wicket," he said.

He didn't want to predict a good first innings score that will give confidence to his bowlers but hoped that Ajinkya Rahane can bat as long as possible with Rishabh Pant giving him support. "To be honest, as many runs that we can make and as long as we can bat, it will be good for us.

"The way Ajinkya is batting is very good (for us). He is looking solid and I really hope that him and Rishabh can get a big partnership and take us to a big score," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik wins second round match

Grappler Sakshi Malik on Friday won her second-round match in the 65kg weight category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling championships. She defeated Koreas Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the ...

Shaheen Bagh is like Non-Cooperation Movement, says CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India- Marxist CPI-M on Friday lauded the Shaheen Bagh protest, comparing it to Non-Cooperation Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 against the British rule over India. Shaheen Bagh has become a sym...

You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamiesons terrific consistency on the opening d...

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. As international authorities tried to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020