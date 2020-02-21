Left Menu
Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat loses first round match

Grappler Vinesh Phogat on Friday lost her first-round match in the 53kg category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:55 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Grappler Vinesh Phogat on Friday lost her first-round match in the 53kg category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Phogat lost to Japan's Mayu Mukaida 2-6, however, she is still in contention for winning a medal.

On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final.

Nirmala Devi had to settle for a silver medal in the 50kg category after coming up short against Japan's Miho Igarashi. Earlier in the day, grappler Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship.

Divya, a bronze medallist at Asian Games 2018, earned her first gold by winning all her four bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan. Her final bout against Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was the closest one but she managed to outclass her opponent 6-4 to seal her name on the gold medal.

The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only five wrestlers were in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

