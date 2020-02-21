Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Girls across the world will look up to you': Tendulkar encourages Women's T20 WC teams

As the Women's T20 World Cup got underway, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar encouraged all the teams participating in the tournament, and said girls across the world will look to take up sports, looking at the competition.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:53 IST
'Girls across the world will look up to you': Tendulkar encourages Women's T20 WC teams
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

As the Women's T20 World Cup got underway, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar encouraged all the teams participating in the tournament, and said girls across the world will look to take up sports, looking at the competition.

"I'll be cheering for the team as they take on in the Women's @T20WorldCup today. Best wishes to all the other teams too! Girls across the world will look up to you & be inspired to pick up sports. Happy about @UNICEF's initiative with @ICC to empower women through sports," Tendulkar tweeted.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also wished the Indian team good luck ahead of their tournament opener against Australia. "Good luck to @ImHarmanpreet and her blue brigade for the #T20WorldCup. Put on a show like you always have," Ashwin tweeted.

In the match between India and Australia, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt. India recently played the Women's tri-series and lost the final against Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Urged PM to start construction of Ram Temple at the earliest: Chairman Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. We met him and requested him to s...

Kyrgyzstan halts issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals

Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday.Chin...

UPDATE 2-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers delayed on Friday the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, complying with authorities directives, but raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could hit global car productio...

China denies delay in granting permission to special Indian flight to Wuhan

China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020