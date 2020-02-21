Left Menu
Rugby-Daly at fullback, Joseph on wing for England against Ireland

  Updated: 21-02-2020 16:31 IST
  Created: 21-02-2020 16:31 IST
Eddie Jones has ditched George Furbank and restored Elliot Daly as fullback for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland, when Jonathan Joseph will play on the wing, Ben Youngs will start at scrumhalf and Manu Tuilagi at outside centre. Furbank played his first two tests against France and Scotland but does not even make the bench for Sunday, when England are expecting something of an aerial bombardment.

Joseph will be winning his 50th cap in the unfamiliar position of left wing, having been almost exclusively a centre previously. Youngs started on the bench at Murrayfield but swaps places with Willi Heinz. Tuilagi suffered a groin injury early in the defeat to France but has been passed fit and will start outside captain Owen Farrell, with George Ford retaining the flyhalf shirt. Henry Slade, who has not played since December because of an ankle injury, is on the bench.

Courtney Lawes is named at blind-side flanker with Sam Underhill at openside and Tom Curry continuing at number eight. England team to face Ireland:

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 41 caps) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps) 13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 81 caps) C 11 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 49 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 67 caps) 9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps) 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 69 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 47 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 33 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 36 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 43 caps) 6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 83 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 17 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 21 caps) Replacements 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 63 caps) 20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 13 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 1 cap) 22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 11 caps) 23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

